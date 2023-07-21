Subscriber login Close [x]
Pepe Mendoza joins Alliance Wine

By James Bayley
Published:  21 July, 2023

Alliance Wine has further strengthened its Spanish portfolio with the addition of Pepe Mendoza, and its range of authentic Alicante wines.  

As one of the most respected winemakers in southeast Spain, focusing on local and Mediterranean varieties, Pepe Mendoza sources grapes from his 12ha of vines in Lliber, inland from the beaches of Spain’s Costa del Sol. 

Mendoza’s Casa Agrícola is the culmination of 25 years of experience with the soils, varieties and climate of Alicante. Together, with his wife Pepa Agulló, they are making high-quality wines using Monastrell, Syrah, Macabeo, Moscatel and Giró with plantings dating back to 1923. 

The vineyards are organically cultivated, dry-farmed, on ancient terraces and in tune with the climate of the region.  

Paul Shinnie, Spanish buyer at Alliance said: “Pepe’s wines immediately caught my attention, marked by their restraint, and paired back appeal in this hot Mediterranean region, where wines with rusticity are more the norm

“They are a perfect fit with our portfolio, which values authenticity, indigenous varietals, elevated expressions of terroir and organic practices. These are wines with life, refreshing drinkability and food-friendly appeal.”

Alliance Wine won IWC Spanish & Portuguese Specialist 2023 and Pepe Mendoza joins a Spanish portfolio of over 40 producers from 20 regions that includes Pazo Senorans, Abel Mendoza, Equipo Navazos, Alemany i Corrio, Perelada, Emilio Moro and Luis Canas.

Ned Llewellyn, off-trade sales director for Alliance added: “The addition of this highly regarded producer, increasing the number of Spanish regions we now represent is an exciting development for us. 

“Spain continues to be a very important category for us and we are always looking to add to the breadth and depth of our offering when we can find the right producer to partner with. The business has a long-standing love of Spanish wine and we like to think we champion the diversity that Spain offers. Bringing Pepe into the Alliance family is a perfect addition and one I think a lot of our customers are going to enjoy and appreciate.”



