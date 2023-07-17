Gruppo Montenegro joins Proof Drinks

By Andrew Catchpole

Gruppo Montenegro has announced a new partnership with Proof Drinks for the distribution of its portfolio in the UK.

The Italian spirits company, which counts brands such as Amaro Montenegro and Select Aperitivo in its portfolio, focuses on what it describes as ‘Made in Italy’ brand equity across its portfolio of premium Italian foods and spirits.

Other brands in the heritage-driven portfolio include: Vecchia Romagna, the leading Italian Brandy; and the broader ‘Heritage Collection’, comprising Rosso Antico vermouth, Oro Pilla brandy, Coca Buton, Sambuca Buton, Maraschino Buton, Nocino Benvenuti, plus the Rabarbaro Bergia and Grappa Libarna ranges.

“We are delighted to partner with Proof Drinks in the UK. Together there is a great growth opportunity for our brands, building on the foundations established in the UK market. We are committed to long term sustainable growth and look forward to unleashing the full potential of our portfolio,” said Marco Seminaroti, Europe director at Gruppo Montenegro.

John Vider, MD at Proof Drinks, added: “Gruppo Montenegro brands have a rich history and unmatched quality, which perfectly aligns with our commitment to offering distinctive and innovative spirits to the UK market. We are very excited to amplify the growth that their brands have shown over the last few years.”

Proof Drinks, which was founded in 2010, specialises in the building of and distribution of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic premium drinks brands. Standouts in its portfolio include Heaven Hill, Mr Black, Ramsbury Single Estate Spirits and Cazcabel Tequila.









