Proof Drinks announces the passing of co-founder James McDermott

By Harpers Editorial team

Proof Drinks has announced the sad passing of its co-founder, James McDermott, who will be missed by all at the independent spirits distributor as well as his colleagues in the industry.

James, 47, co-founded Proof Drinks in 2010 alongside Paul Ferguson, built a portfolio of world class brands such as Cazcabel, Lyre’s, Duppy Share, Finlandia, Ramsbury and Brockmans, plus the Heaven Hill and Gruppo Montenegro portfolios. His tenacity and entrepreneurship were instrumental in establishing Proof Drinks, which has now grown to include more than 60 members of staff. In 2019, Proof expanded into the APAC region with the launch of Proof Drinks Australia under the leadership of Drew Doty.

Paul Ferguson, co-founder of Proof Drinks, paid tribute to the man who helped to grow Proof into one of the largest independent spirits distributors in the UK.

He said: “We are all deeply saddened by James’ passing. He was a true friend to so many, both within Proof and across the industry. We built Proof together from the ground-up, with our personal values driving the business forward; finding the people, brands and partners that believed in our vision and embodied how we felt about the industry we loved. It is heartbreaking to have lost James so suddenly, he will be so greatly missed by everyone.”

Alongside the Vasquez family and Paul, James also co-founded Cazcabel Tequila and drove it to become the largest independent Tequila brand in the UK. He also co-founded a host of other brands, under the Vamos Drinks Company, such as CUT Rum, and Blend liqueurs.

The Proof Drinks UK, Proof Drinks Australia & Vamos teams extend their deepest condolences to James's family during this difficult time.

Please contact lucy.cottrell@proofdrinks.com for further information.









