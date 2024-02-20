Subscriber login Close [x]
Renais gin signs with Proof Drinks

By James Bayley
Published:  20 February, 2024

UK gin brand Renais, founded by the actress Emma Watson and her brother Alex, has announced a partnership with British distributor Proof Drinks, with a view to on trade expansion.

Since launching in May last year, Renais has already established itself in the British, Italian, German and Australian markets – the brand has also signed a strategic five-year distribution partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) in the US.

Cultivated in France and distilled in the UK, the brand combines obvious celebrity appeal with industry acumen – Domaine Watson was first established 30 years ago in the upland hills of Chablis and Irancy, and encompasses seven small vineyards.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Proof Drinks,” said Alex Watson, Renais co-founder and CEO.

“In just under a year, we have established exceptional organic demand for Renais, building our impressive portfolio of accounts from the ground up. Now, with Proof’s fantastic wealth of experience and established relationships, we look forward to building on our momentum and further accelerating Renais’ growth across London and the UK,” he added.

John Vider, MD of Proof Drinks continued: “Renais Gin joining our portfolio marks an exciting chapter for Proof Drinks, presenting a compelling growth opportunity within the super-premium gin market. With the visionary leadership of Emma and Alex Watson, their reach and influence add a unique dynamic that will undoubtedly amplify Renais’ presence here in the UK. 

“Alongside the craftsmanship and dedication of the team behind the brand, we are thrilled to grow our Gin portfolio to support customers at all levels as the landscape evolves.”

In the on trade, Renais can be found in Soho House, Gaucho, Scarfes Bar at The Rosewood Hotel and Kwant.



