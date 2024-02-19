Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

US vodka leader Tito's eyes UK expansion via Spirit Cartel

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  19 February, 2024

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the largest vodka brand in the US, is officially expanding and formalising its presence in the UK by appointing Spirit Cartel as its exclusive distributor.

Established in the mid-90s by sixth-generation Texan Bert ‘Tito’ Beveridge, the vodka is distilled and bottled in Austin – the same US city which hosts the famous ‘SXSW’ (South by South-West) music and arts festival.

Now, the American craft vodka has its sights set on the UK market as premium vodka is set to experience nearly 60% growth.

“According to IWSR, premium vodka volume in the UK is forecasted to grow by almost +58% from 2022 to 2027,” John McDonnell, international MD at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, said.

“Clearly, the UK is an important market for a brand like Tito’s and so it’s imperative that we have the right distributor, a team that understands how to build brands and increase market share.”

Last year, Harpers reported that the vodka category is on the rise in markets like the UK, with countries such as the US and Australia using their abundant wheat fields to get in on the action. Innovative grain types have entered the scene, while brands like Grainshaker and Tito’s are taking their consumers on a journey from field to bottle.

“We’re seeing a growing awareness for craft spirits, particularly vodka. People are trading up from standard vodka brands, especially as they start to lose interest in gin. We’re not noticing the same growth levels in gin that we saw in previous years,” McDonnell said at the time.

Tito’s (£28.99 RRP 70cl) is distilled using gluten-free corn and is now available in over 140 markets, with Spirit Cartel’s appointment representing its most serious foray into the competitive arena of the UK. Spirit Cartel also represents brands such as Four Roses bourbon, Clase Azul and 818 tequilas and Worthy Park Rum.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Profile: Hallgarten's new future with Co...

Tim Atkin MW: The problem with misplaced...

White hot: Demand for fizz pushes white...

Why mezcal could cure the ‘tequila timeb...

Wine Paris extends international reach

North South Wines and the Giesen Group j...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off-trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Off-trade Sales

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95