Proof Drinks launches 13-strong non-alcoholic spirits range

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 June, 2019

Proof Drinks has launched a non-alcoholic spirits and liqueurs range in the UK to tap the thirst for no/low cocktails.

Lyre’s, available from 1st July, comprises 13 different spirits and liqueurs, including gin, whisky, rum, Campari, dry and sweet vermouth, absinthe, triple sec, amaretto and coffee liqueur.

Claimed to be the world’s “most comprehensive” ranges of alcohol-free spirits and liqueurs, Lyre’s took three years to develop, working with a food engineering company and utilising over 6,000 extracts, essences and distillates.

The brand would offer bartenders and mixologists “the convenience of simply reaching for a different bottle" when making a cocktail in a non-alcoholic format, said Lyre’s Spirits CEO Mark Livings.

“We didn’t want to craft original flavours that were botanical. We wanted to get as close as possible to those time tested and universally loved flavours of original spirits.

“We really wanted to give people an incredible toolkit to use in terms of making classic cocktails, as well as cocktails that they themselves may be inspired to create.

“An explosion of gin replacements across the UK has allowed consumers to enjoy a quality no and low cocktail experience. Now, there’s a much bigger player in the game.”

The most complicated variant (Rosso Vermouth) contains a complex mix of more than 30 different ingredients.

Paul Ferguson, founder & director of Proof Drinks, said: “Lyre’s is an extremely exciting new range and we’re thrilled to have them on board. When we first tried the cocktails, we couldn’t believe the similarity to their alcoholic counterparts. It’s a complete revelation, and we can’t wait to bring them to everyone in the UK.”

Further products are set to join the new range throughout this year.

