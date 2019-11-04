Subscriber login Close [x]
Proof Drinks signs distribution deal for Mr Black

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 November, 2019

Proof Drinks has signed a deal as the UK distributor for premium cold brew coffee liqueur Mr Black.

Taking over from Love Drinks, Proof Drinks had been recruited to “continue spreading the good word across the UK and taking coffee culture into the night”, with the drink already available in several top UK bars including Swift, American Bar at The Savoy and Happiness Forgets.

The new partnership was “not a case of brand serendipity”, said Jeremy Hill, CEO of Proof Drinks.

“We wrote down a list of key brands we wanted in our business and set out to model ourselves towards being their perfect distribution platform and Mr Black was one of the first on our list.”

Tom Baker, co-Founder of Mr Black, said: “It’s been a real pleasure working with Love Drinks over the last five years. It’s a passionate team who has made an invaluable contribution to Mr Black’s success in the UK.

“We’re excited to join the team at Proof Drinks as we continue our growth in the UK and our company mission to bring craft coffee into the night.”

Originated in Sydney, Australia, handmade Mr Black has been available across the global bar scene since 2013.

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

