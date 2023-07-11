50 Best Indies: Deadline extended

By Harpers Editorial

There is still time to add nominations for Harpers’ 50 Best Indies – the definitive list of the best indie merchants operating in the UK.

Harpers’ 50 Best Indies is returning for another year in 2024, with another 50 ranking to be published in Harpers’ January issue.

There is also now extra time to get involved. Nominations have been extended until next Monday (17 July), with nominations open to all merchants who have a bricks and mortar outlet as part of their business model.

Beyond this, operators large or small, traditional or hybrid, centred on footfall or online sales, consumer focused or supported by a strong wholesale presence, are all up for consideration.

This year, Harpers will once again be announcing the list throughout a single week, working backwards from 50 to 11 daily.

The final top ten will be hosted and celebrated live, in person, via lunch to be organised in London.

To have your say, simply nominate up to three retailers countrywide, in order of preference. Our panel of judges will then whittle down the final list, with a single indie retailer due to take pole position at number 1.

To nominate – and to help us rank the best of the best – click here.

This year, the awards are being sponsored by Walker & Wodehouse.













