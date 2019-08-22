Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers 50 Best Indies to be announced

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  22 August, 2019

The countdown is on to the big reveal of the UK’s 50 Best Indies awards on 9th September.

The results of this year’s 50 Best Indies awards, run by Harpers, will take place at London’s Honourable Artillery Company and will begin at 5.30pm.

The event follows on immediately from this autumn’s Specialist Importers Trade Tastings (SITT), held at the same venue.

The 50 Best Indies awards are judged on a range of criteria including innovation, service and sustainability as well as commercial success, designed to champion the best independent merchants from across the UK.

The winning wine merchants have been selected by a panel of judges from across the UK wine trade.

The judging session was intense as the panel delved into the intricacies of what it takes to be a fantastic independent wine merchant in today’s ever evolving trading conditions. This was not a simple decision on who was the biggest in terms of reach or portfolio, but rather which companies are proving successful, innovative, sustainable and delivering a guiding example of modern day wine retail.

Last year’s winners were Vagabond Wines in London, with second place going to the Oxford Wine Company and third place to Berry Bros & Rudd.

All are invited to this year’s awards announcement and those wishing to register for either SITT London or Manchester can do so here: https://www.sittastings.com/autumn/en/page/register-to-visit



