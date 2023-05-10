The Regenerative Viticulture Foundation appoints new programme manager

By James Bayley

The Regenerative Viticulture Foundation (RVF), a non-profit organisation dedicated to restoring soil health in the world’s vineyards, has appointed Becky Sykes as its first programme manager.

The new role reflects the growth of the RVF, which was launched in March last year and has since attracted funding and endorsement from supporters including Berry Bros & Rudd, Château de Berne, Famille Perrin, Jackson Family Wines, Maison Mirabeau, MDCV and Moët-Hennessy.

Responsible for research, education and engagement, Sykes is tasked with the development of resources and community networks needed to support and connect producers – wherever they are in their regenerative journey. The role also encompasses managing research projects and engaging wine educators to spread both awareness and understanding of the benefits of regenerative viticulture.

Stephen Cronk, chairman of the RVF, said: “We are proud of the positive response the foundation has generated in the year since we launched and it has been particularly heartening to see that major players in our industry are keen to get involved. As we continue to grow, it is essential that we empower our community by giving producers the practical support they need to put regenerative techniques into practice. We are delighted to be welcoming Becky to the team at such an exciting moment.”

Sykes recently obtained an MSc in viticulture & oenology and has practical experience from Ridgeview Wine Estate and Plumpton College.

The RVF, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, is an active group of wine producers, scientists, ecologists and consultants from around the world championing regenerative viticulture.



The foundation's journey began in 2019 when founder Stephen Cronk oversaw the purchase of a wine domaine in Southern France. The vineyard, despite being surrounded by protected natural parkland, had been intensively farmed for generations, and the soil quality had deteriorated and required increasing synthetic inputs for dwindling yields. This inspired the formation of the RVF, to help vineyards work together and to learn about regenerative viticulture.

The RVF is squarely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with goal 15 closely matching its vision: "Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss."