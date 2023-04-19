Majestic announces new rosé listing

By James Bayley

The UK’s number one wine retailer, Majestic, has won the race to supply Roseblood rosé by Chateau d’Estoublon to the British off-trade.

Located in the heart of the Baux-de-Provence region for over 500 years, Château d’Estoublon creates olive oils and wines in its hillside vineyards which have been farmed organically since 1999.

Roseblood rosé already has a strong presence in the high-end European on-trade, and Majestic COO Rob Cooke believes the pent-up demand, after a long, cold winter, has created huge excitement ahead of the wine's launch.

“Pale, dry styles of rosé is a trend which just goes from strength to strength. It’s something Majestic really pioneered almost a decade ago,” said Rob Cooke.

“We know that with the launch of Roseblood, alongside our wider summer rosé range, we’re going to see even greater interest in the category. I’ve already seen my own social media feeds peppered with posts about the wine from our excited store colleagues – and I’m expecting grids to be awash with Roseblood pink by June,” added Cooke.

Provence rosé has become increasingly popular with the millennial market. In 2021, 461,470 hls were exported from the Southern French region – a 64% increase compared to just five years earlier.

Furthermore, according to HypeAuditor, there are over 163,868 influencers promoting rosé wine on Instagram, helping to drive interest for a number of the key brands in the market.

Chateau d’Estoublon co-owner and former French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy said: “Creating a wine and watching it expand is a fantastic adventure. We have assembled Roseblood like a musical score and I am delighted to see these notes being exported to the United Kingdom with Majestic Wine.”

Roseblood will also be exclusively available to the UK’s on-trade through Majestic Commercial, to selected bars, hotels and restaurants supplied by the company.







