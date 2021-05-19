Majestic broadens cider staples with Normandy listing

By Jo Gilbert

Majestic its broadening its cider portfolio with a pair of gluten free, vegan, no added sugar products from Normandy cider and Calvados producer, Sassy.

Two products from the Sassy range are now listed in Majestic Wine Warehouse and are making their way to the retailer’s 220 stores.

The Sassy Rosé (3% abv) and Sassy Cidre Brut (5.2% abv) duo would help to broaden Majestic’s place in the category, where it currently stocks a handful of ciders from the UK (Westons, Aspalls, Henney’s), Sweden (Kopparberg) and now France.

Each are priced at £4 per 75cl and are made from 100% pure juice, with no added sugar or water, and no colourants, preservatives or additives.

“Sassy Cider is a family-owned business from Normandy, making cider and Calvados based on the family’s recipes from 1852," said Alexander Darley, head of UK sales for Sassy.

"Sassy intends to add extra sparkle to the UK cider category, whilst modernising this beloved drink. The listing of Sassy Brut and Sassy Rosé in all the Majestic stores is an exciting start."

Described as a high-quality hand-crafted cider, the estate’s orchards are located near the Château de Sassy in the heart of Normandy. All 22 varieties of apple are sourced from fruit grown within 40 miles of the Chateau.

Sassy ciders are already stocked by a number of well-known bars and restaurants such as Corbin and King, J Sheekey, Roka, Chiltern Firehouse, Sketch and Hakkasan among others.

This incudes products from the producer's sparkling range: a 4% abv organic cider, a 5% abv small-batch and a 2.5% abv poiré (sparkling pear). New lines are being planned for the autumn.













