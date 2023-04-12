Wine tastes better when dining out according to Berkmann research

By James Bayley

Berkmann Wine Cellars has partnered with psychologist professor Charles Spence to better understand the impact your surroundings have on the taste of wine.

The resultant findings are a welcome boost to the hospitality sector with almost two-thirds (62%) of consumers preferring the taste of their drink when dining out as opposed to drinking at home.

In addition, eight in 10 (84%) agreed that sitting around a table with great wine, delicious food and stimulating company was their “ultimate happy place”.

The case was further made for socialising as 68% of people surveyed stated that food and wine did not taste as good when consumed alone.

Looking at alcohol specifically and the choice of wine was found to be often impacted by social engagements. Over one in four (28%) revealed they would alter the type of wine they drank depending on where they were drinking it. Furthermore, over half (51%) said they most enjoyed drinking wine when eating out with family compared to more than one in three (37%) stating they preferred the flavour of wine when hosting a dinner or lunch for friends and family.

Who we are with plays a crucial role too, as nine in 10 (92%) said the flavour of their meal and wine was improved when surrounded by people they loved.

Professor Spence, whose research looks at how our brains process the information from each of our five senses, said: “There is an intrinsic link between social and emotional cues and the experience of eating food and drinking wine. This plays into the idea of the ‘social facilitation effect’ a well-known gastrophysics theory in which we tend to enjoy food and drink more when in the presence of people we like. At the same time, our perception of the quality and enjoyment of the food and wine we consume is likely to be affected by the facial expressions and gestures of those around us.”

The research also highlighted a clear link between a person’s mood, and their perception of the wine they are tasting: half of the British public (50%) believe wine tastes at its best when they feel relaxed, happy (28%) and excited (10%).

Professor Spence added: “We are also likely to be in a better mood when drinking and eating with friends, and this also influences our enjoyment. This is an element in the so-called Provencal Rosé Paradox – the observation that the flavour and enjoyment of a specific wine can change based on the context and environment we happen to be in. This shows that the social situations we find ourselves in can dramatically influence the way we experience taste and enjoyment; a preferred social interaction will automatically boost our mood, meaning our ability to appreciate flavour is significantly increased.”

Charles Marshall, COO of Berkmann Wine Cellars, said: “Given the present climate, it is imperative that we support our trade partners and the wider hospitality industry. We know that people like to enjoy different wines in different social settings – and that enjoying wine in a restaurant or bar is top of the list – so I would encourage outlets to have a varied wine offering to appeal to different tastes and preferences.

“With the knowledge that consumers tend to prefer the experience of wine when out, whether it be in a restaurant or a pub, operators have a real opportunity to hero their wine menus. Whether this be through offering wines that are lesser known to consumers, promoting local or English wines, or offering new and interesting flavour profiles that complement different foods, operators can ensure their wine offering is the standout feature of their establishment. We hope that this research presents some interesting insights that restaurants can use to support their business function.”









