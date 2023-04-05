Balfour outlines ambitious plans for growth

By James Lawrence

Balfour has revealed plans to double its annual production to one million bottles, made at the 400-acre Hush Heath Estate in Kent.

Supported by long term grower contracts in Kent and Essex, the 20-year-old winery also operates a network of ten bars and pubs with boutique hotel rooms across the South East, London and the Cotswolds, alongside a beer and cider arm, Jake’s Drinks.

Founded by Richard and Leslie Balfour-Lynn, the first vines were planted in 2002 at the Hush Heath Estate. Five years later, Balfour Brut Rosé 2004 became the first English wine to win a gold medal and the trophy at the International Wine Challenge.

Its state-of-the-art winery welcomes thousands of visitors every year, while the estate's 400-acres of vineyards are rich in flora and fauna.

Balfour co-founder, Leslie Balfour-Lynn, commented: “I am delighted to make today’s announcement as we prepare for our next, thrilling chapter at Balfour. When we established our first vines just over twenty years ago, our ambitions were to create wines that Richard and I loved, and I am proud that we now have a portfolio that rivals some of the best wines in the world.

“The reception and growth over the past 20 years has been superb as we go from strength to strength and with our new board in place it feels like we are still just getting started. This year promises to be the most thrilling yet. We have a lot in the pipeline, from new developments at the winery to some extremely exciting new wines soon to be released alongside the continued development of Jake’s Drinks and our pubs.”

Meanwhile, there have been some key personnel changes at the estate. Balfour has appointed Adam Williams as chief operations officer and Jack Merrylees, previously of Majestic Wine, as its new marketing & PR director.

Williams and Merrylees will form part of a new board, which also includes Fergus Elias, head winemaker, and Sarah Easton, commercial director.

“We’re proud to be one of the real pioneers of the English wine movement and have some fantastic and exciting ambitions for the next few years. Jack joins our new board to help make these plans a reality working alongside the brilliant team we have here with Fergus and Sarah,” said Williams.

He added: “We think there’s a huge opportunity for the English wine Industry to really capture the hearts and imaginations of wine lovers across Britain; to help people to discover the incredible wine region that’s under an hour away from London. Bringing those connections and stories to life, helping to drive further interest in the category and making more delicious wines will be key to our continued growth.”







