National Wine Careers Week set to return this May

By Hamish Graham

National Wine Careers Week is set to return for its second year following a positive inaugural campaign in 2025. The Careers Week is set to take place from 9-15 May 2026.

The project is spearheaded by Plumpton College and founding partner Nyetimber – the latter a longtime supporter of the former. The Week is also supported by the WSET, Wine GB and Drinks United.

According to the campaign, it seeks “to showcase the broad spectrum of roles across the wine trade and production sectors and to collaborate with businesses across the wine sector to help amplify and highlight the diverse career paths available”.

According to the WSTA, the British wine sector supports over 412,000 jobs. Furthermore, data on the domestic wine production industry from Wine GB shows it employs around 3,300 people full time and providing over 13,000 seasonal roles.

Despite the scale of the sector, the campaign hopes to improve the awareness of the breadth of wine career paths available to drinks industry hopefuls. Plumpton Principal, Jeremy Kerswell, strongly believes the Week has the potential to do this.

He added: “The wine industry is an exciting and dynamic sector that offers opportunities at many different levels. National Wine Careers Week helps demonstrate the wide range of skills and talents that are needed across the industry and encourages more people to consider wine as a rewarding long-term career.”

Business and individuals from across the industry are encouraged to get involved by supporting “the campaign by sharing career stories, hosting events or engaging online”, according to the project. A participation toolkit for those wanting to play a role can be found here.









