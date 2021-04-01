Balfour launches craft beer duo

By Lisa Riley

Balfour Winery at Hush Heath Estate in Kent is launching two new craft beers – Jake’s Lager and Jake’s IPA, which will be distributed in the UK by Matthew Clark.

The duo forms part of the Jake’s Drinks range and sits alongside Jake’s Kentish Cider, Jake’s Orchard Cider and Jake’s Tree Apple Juice, and is created by the Estate’s winemaking team, father and son, Owen and Fergus Elias.

Jake's Lager is a 5% abv Pilsner style brew produced from Kentish hop, Ernest, while Jake's IPA has a 4.5% abv and is produced with a blend of three Kent hops – East Kent Golding, Boadicea, and Bramling. Both come with a rrp of £2.

“The goal over the last six months of recipe developing is reconnecting," said Jake Balfour-Lynn, who manages the beer and cider arm of Balfour Winery.

"Reconnecting with friends and family in person and being able to share good times with a quality drink. We are excited to share our beers, excited to start working with our new distributors Matthew Clark and excited for the future.”

Balfour Winery’s co-founders, Richard and Leslie Balfour-Lynn, added: “Our family-run estate lies in 400 acres of pristine Kent countryside, so it is important for us to make the very best of the local produce. The Jake’s Drinks cider range, named after our son, shows what can be achieved from our own apple orchards. Now we have two very special beers, crafted by our award-winning Balfour Winery team and some brilliant local brewers, to add to our portfolio.”

At the end of last year Bibendum, Matthew Clark, and Walker & Wodehouse signed a deal as the exclusive distributors of Balfour, with Matthew Clark taking on distribution of the Leslie’s range of English sparkling wines and Jakes’ ciders and beers ranges.

Last month, English winemaker Chapel Down announced it was disposing of its beer and cider Curious Drinks arm to a NewCo, established by private equity firm Risk Capital Partners (RCP).

The decision followed a strategic review by the board undertaken as a consequence of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry, the English winemaker said at the time.











