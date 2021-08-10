Chapel Down launches limited edition collection with English Orange wine and Albariño

By Lisa Riley

Chapel Down has launched a collection of limited edition wines, including the latest vintages of what the English winemaker claimed to be England’s first Orange wine and England’s first Albariño.

The new collection, titled Discovery Series, has been released with four initial still wines, including a Pinot Noir Rosé, a Pinot Blanc, an Orange Bacchus and an Albariño.

Part of a five year innovation project from Chapel Down’s head winemaker, Josh Donaghay-Spire, the Discovery Series seeks to showcase the versatility of grape varieties and winemaking practises in England, rivalling those of its international counterparts, said the winery.

“With England still being a relatively young wine region, there is still so much to discover about the terroir and the potential of different varieties,” said Donaghay-Spire.

“Our mission with the Discovery Series is to push the boundaries of what can be achieved in this country – both in the vineyard and in the winery – to produce wines that excite our customers and that compete on the world stage of fine wines.”

The Discovery Series Albariño 2018 (rrp: £20/12% abv) is the latest vintage of England’s first Albariño and is described as having delicate herbal aromas with hints of lemon and apricot, and a citrus and floral palate.

As the latest vintage of England’s first Orange Bacchus 2018 (rrp: £20/12% abv), the Discovery Series Orange wine is said to “truly show the diversity and character" of England's signature grape.

The Discovery Series is available from the Chapel Down winery shop and website as well as in selected restaurants and bars.

Last week, Chapel Down announced its succession plan after it was revealed that current CEO Frazer Thompson would be stepping down from the role after 20 years.









