Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Tinwood Estate Restaurant

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  10 March, 2023

    Tinwood Estate, Halnaker, West Sussex PO18 0NE

    tinwoodestate.com

    Sussex vineyard Tinwood Estate has announced the upcoming opening of an on-site restaurant in April, offering guests the option to dine inside or among the vines. Serving lunch every day and dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings, there will be 50 covers in the restaurant, which boasts a south-facing terrace overlooking the vineyards.

    Situated in the estate’s tasting room near Chichester, the new restaurant will focus on modern British tapas, taking advantage of local, seasonal produce. Wines will play a starring role, with guests being advised to choose three or four small plates, which will then be matched to the wine list. Food can be enjoyed as part of a tutored wine tasting or on its own, with the option to also find a private spot in the vineyard, British weather permitting.




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Gaucho & M Restaurant scoop ‘Business of...

    Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casi...

    De Bortoli makes strides on impressive s...

    Australia’s trendsetters

    Liv-ex records modest growth in fine win...

    Majestic seeks new Diversity in Wine sch...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

    Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

    Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95