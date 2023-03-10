Tinwood Estate Restaurant

Tinwood Estate, Halnaker, West Sussex PO18 0NE

Sussex vineyard Tinwood Estate has announced the upcoming opening of an on-site restaurant in April, offering guests the option to dine inside or among the vines. Serving lunch every day and dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings, there will be 50 covers in the restaurant, which boasts a south-facing terrace overlooking the vineyards.

Situated in the estate’s tasting room near Chichester, the new restaurant will focus on modern British tapas, taking advantage of local, seasonal produce. Wines will play a starring role, with guests being advised to choose three or four small plates, which will then be matched to the wine list. Food can be enjoyed as part of a tutored wine tasting or on its own, with the option to also find a private spot in the vineyard, British weather permitting.









