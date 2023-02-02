Subscriber login Close [x]
SITT announces strongest lineup of exhibitors yet

By James Bayley
Published:  02 February, 2023

The Specialist Importers’ Trade Tasting (SITT) returns this spring, with a dedicated focus on the independent sector.

For 17 years, SITT has connected specialist importers with independent buyers in the on- and off-trades, and this year's editions in Manchester and London look to be its best supported yet. Later this month, SITT Spring will have no fewer than 50 exhibitors with specialisms spanning across the wine world.

Event director Lee Sharkey said of this year’s shows, “We cannot wait for SITT Spring as we have such an amazing lineup of importers on board. All our importers have unrivalled knowledge and expertise and a true understanding of how their offering and service can best match the needs of independent merchants and restaurateurs. Getting all these incredible specialist importers under one roof makes SITT an unmissable day of tasting.”

The lineup will include SITT favourites Seckford Agencies, Malux Hungarian Wine & Spirits, Top Selection, Museum Wines and Alpine Wines, as well as new exhibitors Substrata Wines, Sipsense, Racq, Thorne Wines, Key Wine Company and Gonzalez Byass, to name but a few.

Following visitor feedback from last year’s spring events, 93% said they would be returning in 2023, and with a raft of newcomers on the guest list too, SITT is really shaping up to be the unmissable tasting event for indies and on-trade this spring. 

SITT will take place in London at St Mary’s Church, Marylebone and Manchester at etc. venues on the 27 February and 1 March, respectively. 

Click here to register and access the full list of exhibitors.



