SITT date change announced after Queen’s passing

By Harpers Editorial

SITT, the Specialist Importers’ Trade Tasting event, has confirmed a new date for its Manchester edition.

The event was due to take place on 19 September 2022 – the same date as the recently-announced state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

As a result, SITT Manchester has been moved to Monday, 26 September, 2022.



SITT London will take place on Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, as initially scheduled.

A total of 59 tasting tables will showcase new and returning importers for independent retailers, including Seckford Wine Agencies, Graft Wine and Museum Wines, as well as newcomers Novel Wines, Good Brothers Wine and Vino Vero.

This Autumn’s SITT will profile 10 producers from the Peninsula de Setubal region in Portugal. In addition, broadcaster and wine writer Joe Wadsack will host a masterclass on the region.

SITT will also be debuting a new feature for lesser-known wines: The Unusual Suspects.

For Autumn 2022, The Unusual Suspects segment will present wines from Bugey, France, with five regional producers. The London tasting will be coupled with a masterclass by wine writer Wink Lorch.

For the full lineup of exhibitors and masterclasses, visit www.sittastings.com.

SITT Autumn will be held at etc. venues, 11 Portland Street, Manchester, and St Mary’s Church, Marylebone, London.