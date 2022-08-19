Setúbal wines at SITT – a mandatory stop on Portugal’s wine map

By Jo Gilbert

The wines of the Setúbal Peninsula will take centre stage at the upcoming edition of SITT, where broadcaster and writer Joe Wadsack will lead a vinous journey into some of Portugal’s most locally celebrated wines.

Stretching from the south of Lisbon and the Tejo river down to the middle of the Alentejo west coast, the Setúbal Península is home to some of the country’s most attractive and best-loved wines.

Now, visitors to SITT Autumn are invited to discover more about the region through the event’s Spotlight On feature. A total of 10 tables will be shown across the two 19 and 21 September events, with several of the wines seeking distribution, adding to the appeal for independent-minded buyers.

Masterclasses will also take place on both dates, in Manchester and London respectively, and will dive into the region’s myriad styles.

Championed by locals, production is centered around the Setúbal Península to the north of the river. However, the wines are remarkably diverse, spanning Moscatel de Setúbal – one of the famous three Portuguese fortified wines – and balanced and attractive reds, made mainly from a base of Castelão grape (66% as a minimum for DO Palmela reds).

Known for its maritime influence, fortified wines and accomplished reds, the region currently delivers one out of five of all of Portugal’s certified still wines, with much of the production consumed locally and within Portugal.

However, Setúbal Peninsula wines have made significant strides in the export market recently too, including the UK – one of its key export markets.

Exports to countries worldwide grew 33.5% in volume and 61.6% in value in 2020 versus the year prior. The UK is now the second destination in exports in volume, after Brazil, and third in value after Brazil and Canada.

Whether an expert in Portuguese wines or just starting your journey, the Setúbal Peninsula is a mandatory stop and the perfect introduction to the country’s wines.

The masterclasses with Joe Wadsack at SITT Autumn will take place in Manchester on 19 September at 2pm and in London on 21 September at 2pm.

