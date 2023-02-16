Record number of new importers to showcase at SITT

By James Bayley

SITT – the tasting for independents from the on and off trades has announced a record number of new importers for the annual event.

Taking place in London on 27 February and Manchester on 1 March, the tasting is specifically designed with buyers from the on and off trades in mind, and there will be plenty of new winemakers displaying new-release wines to help attendees freshen up their wine lists.

One such newbie is US and Italy specialist Sispense, the UK-based wholesaler will showcase some of its small production of artisanal wines from Italian winery Ada Nada and its Oregon producer Ayoub Anonimo as well as a Cuvée from Provence.

Another new addition is Substrata, a small supplier of biodynamic wines looking to establish relationships with other quality focused-food and wine outlets that champion sustainability. Owners Benjamin and Thomas Loudon started in the trade by volunteering on biodynamic vineyards in Australia.

Much closer to home, Chris Cassell from Must & Lees will present at SITT for the first time, bringing its specialism in France and Italy to the fore. With its small batch production geared towards supplying independent trade, its stall won’t be one to miss.

Meanwhile, the family-owned importer and wholesaler, Thorne Wines, will be bringing along its wide portfolio of Spanish wines from Rias Baixas, Rioja and Priorat in addition to its selection of Cremant de Limoux.

There are many more new additions besides at Spring SITT plus a host of familiar favourites such as Hatch Mansfield, Marta Vine and Bancroft Wines to name a few.

With all the very best UK importers under one roof this February, the event is establishing itself as a must-attend tasting in the trade diary.

To register for SITT click here.







