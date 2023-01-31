Be Inclusive Hospitality launches 2023 race equity survey

By Andrew Catchpole

Be Inclusive Hospitality is inviting trade responses to its third Inside Hospitality survey, which aims to build upon the findings of past years.

The initiative, which assesses the progress or otherwise of equity, diversity and inclusion in the hospitality sector, is this year to be backed by a webinar, Insights Inform Action, which will relay the importance of the work, plus key insights from earlier surveys.

The first survey was in November 2020, in response to an imbalance in race equity in the hospitality sector, exploring topics including bias, discrimination, inclusion, learning and development, surveying both employers and employees.

• Read more: Be Inclusive Hospitality releases first Impact Report

Having grown its responses to 1,000 in 2022, this year’s Inside Hospitality survey is now aiming higher, and Be Inclusive has partnered with Ulster University and the University of West London to draw on their reputations for excellence in research and to evolve the survey. And for a second year running, the initiative is sponsored by employee experience platform Harri.

Lorraine Copes, founder of the not-for-profit Be Inclusive Hospitality, said: “I have definitely seen some small steps forward since the first survey release back in 2020, but as an industry, we need to move towards taking strides, finally confronting the visible disparities that ethnic minorities face within the hospitality sector.

“The success of this survey is very much reliant on the entire industry getting behind it, as we are keen to surpass the 2022 numbers of 1,000 responses to paint a comprehensive and representative picture of the sector.”

The results of the 2023 survey will be made available as a free digital download for the trade as part of the annual Inside Hospitality Report in June.

Key findings will be complimented by “practical steps that hospitality businesses should seriously consider taking to move the dial forward towards racial equality”, according to Be Inclusive’s founder.

To register for the Insights Inform Action webinar, click here.

And to take the survey, click here.







