BAME in Hospitality survey to help drive change

By Andrew Catchpole

BAME in Hospitality and CPL Learning are calling on members of the trade to complete an Inside Hospitality Survey, as part of a strategy to “measure, track and make incremental changes”.

The survey is designed to assess whether people of colour believe that their race, ethnicity or cultural background has impacted on their working experiences, with the insights gained to “help shape future education and provide insights that will help in creating an inclusive workplace for all”.

Lorraine Copes, founder of BAME in Hospitality and head of procurement at Corbin & King, set up the not-for-profit organisation late last year with the aim of amplifying minority voices in the trade and driving education and change on the issues of equality.

Encouraging members of the trade to complete the survey, Copes said: “I am approaching this as I would approach any problem needing to be fixed, we need to understand the current status quo first.

“I am a firm believer that the only way to improve and implement change is to measure, track and make incremental changes – the Inside Hospitality Survey is a first step to doing this.”

Jamie Campbell, chief operating officer at CPL Learning, added: “We want to play our part in helping the hospitality sector to be an inclusive workplace for all that offers equal opportunities. For us to play a role in that, we must first gain insight into the experiences of those working in our sector. This survey will play a crucial role in highlighting the areas where we can contribute.”

To support BAME in Hospitality, take part in the survey here.







