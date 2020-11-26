Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

BAME in Hospitality survey to help drive change

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  26 November, 2020

BAME in Hospitality and CPL Learning are calling on members of the trade to complete an Inside Hospitality Survey, as part of a strategy to “measure, track and make incremental changes”.

The survey is designed to assess whether people of colour believe that their race, ethnicity or cultural background has impacted on their working experiences, with the insights gained to “help shape future education and provide insights that will help in creating an inclusive workplace for all”.

Lorraine Copes, founder of BAME in Hospitality and head of procurement at Corbin & King, set up the not-for-profit organisation late last year with the aim of amplifying minority voices in the trade and driving education and change on the issues of equality.

Encouraging members of the trade to complete the survey, Copes said: “I am approaching this as I would approach any problem needing to be fixed, we need to understand the current status quo first.

“I am a firm believer that the only way to improve and implement change is to measure, track and make incremental changes – the Inside Hospitality Survey is a first step to doing this.”

Jamie Campbell, chief operating officer at CPL Learning, added: “We want to play our part in helping the hospitality sector to be an inclusive workplace for all that offers equal opportunities. For us to play a role in that, we must first gain insight into the experiences of those working in our sector. This survey will play a crucial role in highlighting the areas where we can contribute.”

To support BAME in Hospitality, take part in the survey here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95