Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harpers State of the Nation Survey: Take part now

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  08 January, 2024

Harpers would like to hear from you regarding the Christmas period, your optimism (or lack thereof) for the year ahead, plus what you foresee to be the biggest challenges in 2024.

As we steam head into 2024, Harpers is putting together an early indications data piece to look at how the crucial Christmas trading period performed for UK businesses, as well as gathering insight into what we should be looking out for in terms of pressing issues for the next 12 months. 

The survey will take just five minutes to complete, with the majority being multiple choice (plus a few optional comment) questions. 

So if you’re an on-trade operator, a multiple/indie retailer, or distributor/importer, we would love to hear from you. 

The results will appear anonymously in the January edition of Harpers, out this Friday. 

The survey will close this Wednesday, at 2pm on 10 January.

Click here to start the survey now

Thank you for your participation!

Wishing all a Happy New Year from the Harpers team.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

New wine label reforms take effect

Government lauds ‘pint’-sized wine as Br...

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Tom Pla...

British alcohol sales rise in CPTPP coun...

Friday Read: Pushing Britain’s prestige...

YouGov poll shows rise in popularity of...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Senior Marketing Manager UK

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95