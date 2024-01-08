Harpers State of the Nation Survey: Take part now

By Jo Gilbert

Harpers would like to hear from you regarding the Christmas period, your optimism (or lack thereof) for the year ahead, plus what you foresee to be the biggest challenges in 2024.

As we steam head into 2024, Harpers is putting together an early indications data piece to look at how the crucial Christmas trading period performed for UK businesses, as well as gathering insight into what we should be looking out for in terms of pressing issues for the next 12 months.



The survey will take just five minutes to complete, with the majority being multiple choice (plus a few optional comment) questions.



So if you’re an on-trade operator, a multiple/indie retailer, or distributor/importer, we would love to hear from you.



The results will appear anonymously in the January edition of Harpers, out this Friday.



The survey will close this Wednesday, at 2pm on 10 January.



Click here to start the survey now.

Thank you for your participation!



Wishing all a Happy New Year from the Harpers team.













