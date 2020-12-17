That’s it for 2020: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Harpers

By Harpers Editorial

As we teeter on the edge of 2021, a new year and a fresh shot at health and prosperity for the drinks trade, Harpers would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas break in whatever form that takes this year.

Some well-deserved R&R will surely be part of the festive mix, with time to take stock of 2020’s many curveballs, while indulging in the wondrous gamut of drinks which shows there is truly something available for every taste, season and occasion.

Harpers will be back in action in January with our first newsletter of the year on Monday 4 January, ready for all the opportunities and challenges the new year will bring.

For now, there’s no more to say but cheers and see you in 2021!







