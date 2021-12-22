Subscriber login Close [x]
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Harpers

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  22 December, 2021

With Christmas almost upon us and 2022 chasing up behind, the Harpers team would like to wish all in the drinks trade a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Once again, what a year it’s been, with the twists and turns still continuing as 2022 approaches. Let’s hope that a new year (and surely it will) brings a greater return to smooth trading and prosperity across all sectors of the trade.

For the next couple of weeks, though, and with many of you operating at full tilt plus some, it’s time for the Harpers team to more fully indulge in the fantastic world of drinks that we’ve spent the year writing about, while raising a glass or three to all of you who so professionally oil the wheels.

Harpers will be back in full swing on 4 January, ready to report on all the opportunities and challenges the new year will doubtless bring.

Cheers and look forward to seeing many of you in 2022!



