Tying up 2022: Wishing everyone a very merry Christmas from Harpers

By Harpers Editorial

It’s that time of year for Harpers to wish all in the drinks trade a very merry Christmas as we speed towards the final days of another eventful year.

Once again, the past 12 months have offered up another landmark year for many, including Harpers, with all the twists and turns – and ups and downs – which inevitably accompany a slew of years which have come to be so defined by political and economic turmoil.

And once again – if you’ll forgive the lousy pun – we are both proud and pleased as festive punch to have been able to play a small hand in guiding the ship that is UK drinks trade, as it hopefully sails into better waters.

Now, for us all to enjoy some of the offerings that we have devoted so much of our coverage to throughout the year. We hope that goodies galore await you all, in whatever form the festive period may take for you this year.

Raising a glass to you all out there and to all the fantastic work that has been done in 2022, proving that this is still one of the most dynamic and exciting industries of ‘em all.

A very merry Christmas and New Year!

From all at Team Harpers







