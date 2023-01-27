Little Cellars

By Harpers Editorial

73-75 Camberwell Church Street, London SE5 8TU

littlecellars.co.uk

Opening in early 2023, Little Cellars is a new wine bar and shop from the people behind Peckham Cellars, a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant and bar.

With a constantly rotating ‘by-the-glass’ list, a choice selection by the bottle and a small menu of European-influenced bar snacks, Little Cellars is likely to be every bit as popular as its older sibling.

Adjacent to the new bar will be a dedicated bottle shop – aptly named Cellar Next Door. The new site will also feature a dedicated tasting room in the basement with plenty of events lined up for the future. Food-wise, Peckham Cellars’ own head chef Pablo Urain Alfonso will provide top-shelf European bar snacks to accompany the array of Old and New World wines.







