    Little Cellars

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  27 January, 2023

    73-75 Camberwell Church Street, London SE5 8TU

    littlecellars.co.uk

    Opening in early 2023, Little Cellars is a new wine bar and shop from the people behind Peckham Cellars, a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant and bar.

    With a constantly rotating ‘by-the-glass’ list, a choice selection by the bottle and a small menu of European-influenced bar snacks, Little Cellars is likely to be every bit as popular as its older sibling.

    Adjacent to the new bar will be a dedicated bottle shop – aptly named Cellar Next Door. The new site will also feature a dedicated tasting room in the basement with plenty of events lined up for the future. Food-wise, Peckham Cellars’ own head chef Pablo Urain Alfonso will provide top-shelf European bar snacks to accompany the array of Old and New World wines.



