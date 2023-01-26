Subscriber login Close [x]
    Joia

    Published:  26 January, 2023

    1 Electric Boulevard, Battersea Power Station, London SW11 8BJ

    joiabattersea.co.uk

    In February, Henrique Sá Pessoa, one of Portugal’s most celebrated chefs, will open JOIA, an Iberian restaurant situated over the top floors of the new art’otel in London’s Battersea Power Station.

    Set across the 14th floor, the JOIA bar will offer a creative cocktail list with 12 signature cocktails including Safira Rosa, a mezcal-based cocktail with elderflower, grapefruit soda and rose petal water. These will sit alongside a broad list of Portuguese and Spanish wines and vermouths, with a particular focus on lesser-known producers. There will also be Opalas, JOIA’s modern take on a sangria, uniquely made using a mix of clarified red wine and white port, combined with agave nectar and served with mixed fruit.

    The food menu will be influenced by the robust flavours and cooking techniques of Catalonia and Portugal, using the best of British and Iberian produce.


