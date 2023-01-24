Subscriber login Close [x]
    Florattica

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  24 January, 2023

    Canopy by Hilton London City, London EC3N 1AX

    floratticalondon.co.uk

    Last month London’s newest rooftop bar opened in east London with views stretching from St Paul’s to Canary Wharf and the Thames.

    On the heated balcony, guests can expect premium cocktails designed and created by head mixologist Serena Carrino, previously of Nightjar.

    Drinks include Alma, a herbal cocktail made with Casamigos Blanco tequila, hibiscus Amores Espadin, Ancho Reyes, lavender syrup and citrus; and Cynara, a blend of black-garlic-infused Tanqueray, Campari, Mancino Rosso and clarified artichoke juice.

    The impressive range of cocktails is accompanied by a simple yet refined offering of small plates featuring food from ‘land’ and ‘sea’ plus a charcuterie board to share between two.



