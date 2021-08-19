NBHD | Portobello opens in Ladbroke Grove

By Lisa Riley

NBHD | Portobello

225 Ladbroke Grove, London, W10 6HQ

neighbourhood-london.com



NBHD | Portobello is a new destination bar in the heart of Ladbroke Grove, serving hand-crafted cocktails and South American-inspired sharing plates.

Evenings at NBHD | Portobello will see the lights dimmed and music turned up as cocktails take centre stage, with Watermelon Daiquiris, Belsazar Rosé Spritzes and Strawberry & Jalapeño Margaritas expertly mixed by the team.

Guests can expect to see a variety of small plates taking inspiration from the flavours of South America and designed to share, among them Korean-style chicken wings with sesame seed & coriander, tuna tartare tostada, slow roast pork belly taco and truffle & parmesan fries and beef dripping.







