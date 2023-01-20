Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bolly team revamp ahead of ‘ambitious’ bicentenary plans

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  20 January, 2023

Maison Bollinger has announced a shake-up of its core team, following the departure of its long serving chef de cave, Gilles Descôtes.

Denis Bunner (pictured), who joined as assistant cellar master in 2013 under the tutelage of Descôtes, has been appointed chief winemaker, with a remit to “maintain outstanding quality” while “driving innovation”.

Also joining the senior management team, Gael Vuille has become vineyard and supply director, while Benoît Pernod takes on the role of director of operations.

Bollinger said that the appointments “strengthen its management team to prepare for the bicentenary” of the Champagne house, which is to celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2029.

In 2022 the company announced what it described as “ambitious plans” for the landmark anniversary, including the development of a new oenotourism focused site and a “cathedral-like cellar” open to the surrounding vines.

Bollinger has also launched an environmental and social charter, mapping out its sustainable ambitions.

Of the new team, the house said it was “fully aligned with the vision and the work undertaken for 20 years by Gilles Descôtes”, paving the way for a smooth succession.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2023: The full rundown

Industry “absolutely shocked” by propose...

St Austell hails expansion to Wales

Hallgarten Wines named UK on-trade distr...

30 Under 30 returns: Nominate now!

Greek wine makes a splash as Maltby & Gr...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Wine Manager, DeFINE Food and Wine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95