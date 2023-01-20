Bolly team revamp ahead of ‘ambitious’ bicentenary plans

By Andrew Catchpole

Maison Bollinger has announced a shake-up of its core team, following the departure of its long serving chef de cave, Gilles Descôtes.

Denis Bunner (pictured), who joined as assistant cellar master in 2013 under the tutelage of Descôtes, has been appointed chief winemaker, with a remit to “maintain outstanding quality” while “driving innovation”.

Also joining the senior management team, Gael Vuille has become vineyard and supply director, while Benoît Pernod takes on the role of director of operations.

Bollinger said that the appointments “strengthen its management team to prepare for the bicentenary” of the Champagne house, which is to celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2029.

In 2022 the company announced what it described as “ambitious plans” for the landmark anniversary, including the development of a new oenotourism focused site and a “cathedral-like cellar” open to the surrounding vines.

Bollinger has also launched an environmental and social charter, mapping out its sustainable ambitions.

Of the new team, the house said it was “fully aligned with the vision and the work undertaken for 20 years by Gilles Descôtes”, paving the way for a smooth succession.







