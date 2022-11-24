Headline heroes: Prosecco - the jewel in the crown

By James Lawrence

Over the past decade, global sales of sparkling wine have consistently outperformed all previous expectations. The question is, why? Perhaps it is because bubbly increasingly has a decisive advantage over its rivals, not least because fizz is twinned with its ritual of consumption – its ‘experience’. The act of opening and drinking a bottle of sparkling wine is much more interactive and shareable on social media than a bottle of still white. This cuts much ice with the Millennial demographic. “We’ve seen a 2% volume growth in total Prosecco sales versus last year, which is unexpected given the huge sales we saw last year coming out of the pandemic,” says Debbie Rosenberg, wine buyer at Majestic. “It has been great to see that we’ve retained customers we acquired during and post-Covid.”

There is no doubt that premium Prosecco continues to drive this revolution in consumer spending and drinking habits. In recent times, sparkling wine has transitioned from a one-dimensional celebratory/end of year tipple to a more day-to-day drink that works across a range of occasions and moments. Indeed, other sparkling wine producers owe the Italians a great debt of gratitude: Prosecco’s growth has driven the overall sparkling category. Its image has been skillfully moved away from a commodity reserved for special occasions.

Moreover, Prosecco is both affordable and incredibly trendy, offering a light, quaffable style and lower acidity that suits today’s wine drinkers perfectly. It is also easy to pair with food and the alcohol level is seldom high. But most remarkably, it has managed to be both accessible and prestigious at the same time, providing an alternative to Champagne, rather than being relegated to a second-tier bubbly. “Prosecco has never had a negative connotation, it’s a positive choice in its own right, not a fallback option from Champagne,” says restaurateur and sommelier Xavier Rousset.



Driving innovation

Prosecco is also a category that continues to drive innovation and investment in sustainable vine growing. Zonin has been a market leader in this regard; its flagship winery, situated in the town of Gambellara, is now 60-70% self-sufficient in energy. In addition, Zonin has reduced its consumption of water and uses far fewer synthetic chemicals in the vineyards. Meanwhile, the firm is also surfing the premiumisation wave that has redefined buying behaviour in key markets like the UK; new products are capitalising on the increased willingness to purchase quality fizz in the off and on-trade sectors. The Consorzio di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore is also continuing to drive awareness of super-premium Prosecco in the UK; a programme of trade, press, and consumer events are planned for the last quarter of 2022 – just in time for the Christmas period.

Indeed, while still wine consumption in Great Britain continues to fall, buoyed by the moderation/abstinence movement, sparkling wine overall appears to be ring-fenced.

Yet Prosecco brands need to take note: the premiumisation trend is no longer a seasonal Christmas bubble, and so building momentum from this year-round consumer phenomenon presents an opportunity to drive sales of higher-tier Prosecco wines.

Despite the ongoing inflationary woes, evidence from many sources indicates that people are willing to trade up to pricier fizz, if given a strong reason to do so. The ball is in Prosecco’s court.



A powerhouse of top quality fizz

In the past 200 years, Zonin has established itself as a powerhouse of quality, innovation, and sustainability in the vineyards of Italy. It is a name synonymous with premium quality across the world: exports contribute to more than 80% of the company’s total revenue, sold in over 135 markets ranging from the UK to Singapore. Producing a range of still and sparkling wines, Zonin boasts the largest privately owned vineyard holdings (200ha) used to make this fizz. The vines are situated in a bucolic paradise defined by the soft, rolling foothills of the Lessini mountains. It is here, in the pretty town of Gambellara, that the Zonin family first entered the wine business in 1821.

Today, Zonin describes itself as “inclusive, welcoming and accessible”. The beating heart of this all-Italian enterprise is the passion of the Zonin family, which for seven generations has passed down a unique heritage with a progressive and open-minded philosophy. This mantra touches all aspects of the family business, from viticultural methods to its strong sense of social responsibility. It is also a company committed to sharing its passion and heritage with wine lovers from across the world: the historic winemaking facility in Gambellara is open to visitors, offering a snapshot of Zonin’s magic. But it is the majestic landscape and superior terroir that holds the key to Zonin’s success – the region has been growing vines for more than 2,000 years. Indeed, the surroundings do not get much more inspiring and prestigious than the estate at Gambellara.

The jewel in Zonin’s sparkling crown remains the flagship label: Prosecco Cuvée 1821. This excellent example of an NV Prosecco is a wine of real depth and elegance, with fine purity and a bright, floral character. It sets the benchmark for others to follow – very much the driving force of the Zonin brand.







