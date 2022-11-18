BAME Wine Professionals announce winners of Louis Roederer Bursary

By James Bayley

BAME Wine Professionals, the not-for-profit initiative that shines a light on wine talent in the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities, has revealed the winners of its annual Champagne Louis Roederer Bursary.

The aim of the bursary is to help BAME professionals gain support, education and opportunity within the wine trade to help in their career progression. The bursary is offering WSET level 3 to two candidates.

However, this year three applications were so outstanding that the prize was extended to cover three WSET level 3 courses.

The winners of the 2022 Louis Roederer BAME Educational bursary are Jonathan Vardon, who successfully completed the WSET level 2 thanks to the Louis Roederer Educational Bursary from 2021, Aasha Prajapat and Glenn Saxon.

This is an annual bursary which opens in October each year for applications, for more information click here.