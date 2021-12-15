Subscriber login Close [x]
    Louis Roederer BAME Educational Bursary recipients announced

    By James Lawrence
    Published:  15 December, 2021

    BAME Wine Professionals, the diversity-promoting website created by Mags Janjo and

    Jancis Robinson MW, has announced the winners of Louis Roederer's annual

    educational bursary.

    The bursary was set up by the Champagne house to help BAME professionals gain

    support, education and opportunity within the wine trade to help in their career

    progression. Successful candidates are sponsored to complete the WSET Level 3

    qualification.

    The winners of the 2021 bursary are Jainisha Amin and Melvin Appleford .

    In addition, Louis Roederer will sponsor Jonathan Vardon to complete the WSET Level 2

    course.

    According to Roederer, “all three candidates demonstrated an impressive passion and

    drive to pursue a career in wine, and we have no doubt their commitment will be

    rewarded.”

    The bursary opens every November for applications.



