Louis Roederer BAME Educational Bursary recipients announced

By James Lawrence

BAME Wine Professionals, the diversity-promoting website created by Mags Janjo and

Jancis Robinson MW, has announced the winners of Louis Roederer's annual

educational bursary.

The bursary was set up by the Champagne house to help BAME professionals gain

support, education and opportunity within the wine trade to help in their career

progression. Successful candidates are sponsored to complete the WSET Level 3

qualification.

The winners of the 2021 bursary are Jainisha Amin and Melvin Appleford .

In addition, Louis Roederer will sponsor Jonathan Vardon to complete the WSET Level 2

course.

According to Roederer, “all three candidates demonstrated an impressive passion and

drive to pursue a career in wine, and we have no doubt their commitment will be

rewarded.”

The bursary opens every November for applications.







