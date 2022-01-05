Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

WSET returns to mainland China

By James Lawrence
Published:  05 January, 2022

After almost 12 months of suspending its educational activities in China, the WSET confirmed today (January 5) that it has received state approval to resume teaching.

As reported by Harpers columnist Tim Atkin MW, the WSET announced in February 2021 that it was (temporarily) halting all its activities in mainland China, including all courses and examinations.

However, teaching will now restart, as the WSET has received official approval to set up a representative office as an overseas non-government organisation (ONGO) in China.

“Over the last 11 months, WSET has worked hard to meet the requirements for resuming business and has remained committed to the Chinese market,” said a representative from the organisation.

In addition, the WSET announced that it was opening a new office in Shanghai, adding to its global network of offices in London, Hong Kong SAR, and West Hartford (Connecticut, USA).

The directors have also appointed Willa Yang as chief representative to head up operations in China. Willa brings with her a rich breadth of experience – she previously held leadership roles at Wine Australia’s China Office and the Australian Trade Commission, as well as running her own wine consultancy business for several years.

Chief executive, Ian Harris, commented: “I am delighted that we are now officially approved to resume business in China and, through our network of course providers, we will be able to start offering our qualifications to students once more. I am extremely grateful to our 100 plus Chinese course providers and their students who have supported us over the last 11 months. WSET has a history of over 15 years of empowering drinks professionals and enthusiasts in China through wine, spirits and sake education. My team and I are excited to be able to continue our educational mission.”

Willa Yang added: “It is my great honour to join the WSET team. We enter 2022 with excitement and anticipation of great things to come. China’s wine and spirit category has been in continual growth and the demand for our qualifications has never been greater. I look forward to working with our team in China, as well as our course providers, to lead the way in wine and spirits education in 2022 and beyond.”

The WSET is now working closely with its course providers and the Chinese authorities and hopes that courses and exams will restart following the Chinese New Year holiday period.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95