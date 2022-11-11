Details of world’s first no alcohol awards revealed

By James Bayley

The World Alcohol Free Awards, billed as the first international competition dedicated to drinks at or below 0.5%, is now live and accepting entries.

Judging will take place in February and the medal winners are to be revealed at the end of March.

“It's an incredibly vibrant and diverse part of the drinks world,” said head of judging, Chrissie Parkinson.

“We'll be looking at wine, spirits, beer, RTDs, kombucha, shrub and functional drinks to name but a few.”

As well as awarding medals, the competition will also look to reward environmentally friendly products, with trophies for Organic, Ethical, Halal, Gluten-Free and Vegan ranges up or grabs.

“Everyone knows there’s been huge growth and interest in alcohol-free drinks, both among the public and drinks trade, but there’s also quite a big knowledge gap, as people don’t really understand the category,” said awards co-founder Chris Losh.

“This competition is designed to be the global benchmark for all things alcohol-free […] allowing people in the trade to choose with confidence, and members of the public, helping zoom in on the stuff that’s really good.”

Recent market research from AC Nielsen cited alcohol-free as the fastest-growing part of the drinks world. Furthermore, the drinks research body, the IWSR put the value of the no & low-alcohol market at just under $10bn in 2021.

An abv of 0.5% or lower is the globally recognised standard for alcohol free.



