By Harpers Editorial

12 Langdale Court, Witney OX28 6FQ

sandyspianobar.co.uk

The Sandy’s Group, owned by Oxford Wine Company director George Sandbach, is opening a new bar in Witney, west Oxfordshire. Little Sandy’s opened its doors this month to revellers seeking live music, from jazz to folk, till the early hours of the morning.

Following the success of Sandy’s Piano and Wine Bar, based in Oxford, the group has decided to expand into nearby Witney, where guests can enjoy a venue similar in style to the Oxford location, offering classic cocktails, local beers and an impressive wine list, courtesy of The Oxford Wine Company.

The extensive by-the glass list features the likes of Boekenhoutskloof The Chocolate Block, SA, and Vins Auvigue Macon Solutre, both priced at £7.50. Bottle offerings include Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough (£58), Viñas del Vero Gewürztraminer (£32) and the Barolo Pio Cesare (£110).













