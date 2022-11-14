Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Little Sandy’s

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  14 November, 2022

    Little Sandy’s

    12 Langdale Court, Witney OX28 6FQ

    sandyspianobar.co.uk

    The Sandy’s Group, owned by Oxford Wine Company director George Sandbach, is opening a new bar in Witney, west Oxfordshire. Little Sandy’s opened its doors this month to revellers seeking live music, from jazz to folk, till the early hours of the morning.

    Following the success of Sandy’s Piano and Wine Bar, based in Oxford, the group has decided to expand into nearby Witney, where guests can enjoy a venue similar in style to the Oxford location, offering classic cocktails, local beers and an impressive wine list, courtesy of The Oxford Wine Company.

    The extensive by-the glass list features the likes of Boekenhoutskloof The Chocolate Block, SA, and Vins Auvigue Macon Solutre, both priced at £7.50. Bottle offerings include Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough (£58), Viñas del Vero Gewürztraminer (£32) and the Barolo Pio Cesare (£110).







    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    As alcohol lags behind on-trade recovery...

    Details of world’s first no alcohol awar...

    The Oxford Wine Company marks 30 years w...

    C&C leans into CBD

    Californian Vintners Report High Quality...

    Q&A: Hal Wilson MD, Cambridge Wine Merch...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

    Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

    Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95