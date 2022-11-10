40% of Jascots producer partners are certified organic

By James Bayley

In a recent supplier survey carried out by Jascots Wine Merchants, 40% of their producer partners confirmed they are certified organic, up from 25% last year. A further 16% are in conversion, with more saying they would consider it in the future.

Among the certified producers is Alphonse Mellot in the Loire Valley, which plays an active role in helping other wineries in their area achieve organic and/or biodynamic certification.

Similarly, Italian partner winery, Bussola participates in ‘Reduce Respect Retrench’ – a sustainable grape production scheme based on integrated farming practices.

Lastly, Domaine Montrose in the Languedoc has been certified carbon neutral by Ecoact after a thorough assessment. The winery is also certified HVE3, the highest level of France's High Environmental Value certification.

Miles MacInnes, MD, Jascots said: “With sustainability and climate at the top of everyone’s agenda, we are delighted to work with so many producers who feel passionate about producing wine in the most environmentally sound way possible.

“We work with an incredible range of producers around the world and this survey has given us a real insight into the sustainability initiatives being carried out at some of the wineries.”

Jascots has pledged to reduce its carbon footprint per litre of wine sold.

Its carbon footprint is independently measured and verified by the Carbon Trust and it has held ISO14001 (Environmental Management System) certification every year since 2011. In the last six years, Jascots has reduced carbon emissions by over 28%. Carbon credits are purchased to offset the remainder, making Jascots carbon neutral.







