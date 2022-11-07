Berry Bros. & Rudd strengthens its hand in FY22

By Jo Gilbert

Fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd has uncorked its financial results for FY22, reporting 3.7% sales growth and a 107% rise in EBITDA – growth the business attributes to an ever-growing consumer appetite for fine wine collecting.

The results, which were achieved against a backdrop of the first half of the year continuing to be impacted by the pandemic, form part of the business’s five-year strategy.

Laid out in 2021, this strategy follows a renewed focus on the fine wine and spirits side of the business, spanning fine wine collecting, storing, selling, premium events and experiences.

The eighth-generation, family-owned business delivered year-on-year growth of its en primeur campaigns too, across Bordeaux, Burgundy, the Rhône Valley and Italy.

This has been partly influenced by a new wine storage warehouse, which opened this year over some 117,500 sq ft space, making it the largest fine wine storage facility in Europe. Over 14 million bottles of wine can be stored at any one time.

On the spirits side of the business, Berry’s ‘ultra-premium’ gin brand, No.3 Gin, saw growth too, with a rise of 30% in sales year-on-year. The decision has also been made to strategically partner with The Edrington Group.

“Delivering this confident set of results within the recent challenging circumstances is thanks to and testament to the resilience and dedication of our hard-working teams and producers,” Emma Fox, Berry Bros. & Rudd CEO, said.

“Our strategy to be the global home of fine wine and spirits collecting is delivering success and we are fully focused on investing in a sustainable future for generations to come as we enter our 325th year in 2023.”









