Alsace decides to stick with online/virtual post-pandemic

By James Bayley
Published:  08 November, 2022

2021 marked the first Millésimes Alsace Digitasting, the first virtual Wine Trade Show entirely organised by an appellation. The event comprised 10,000 tasting boxes and almost 4,000 ‘visitors’ from a total of 55 countries. It was an ambitious move that paid dividends, with 97% of visitors surveyed at the end of the Show stating they would participate again. 

The innovative tasting will return in 2023, allowing more wine professionals to experience the region’s wines.

However, the digital format won’t replace in-person events entirely, as several will still be taking place in different countries worldwide, to complement the digital centrepiece.

The digital tasting, set for the end of February 2023, will use wines bottled in Alsace, in mini glass bottles in the traditional flute shape of the Rhine and closed with an airtight capsule. Each “mini flute” contains 3cl of wine, the ideal tasting sample size for a wine professional.

The unique technology was developed by DigiTasting in 2021 with the help of l’Institut Français de la Vigne et du Vin (The French Institute of Vine and Wine) and independent laboratories, thereby guaranteeing the safe delivery and preservation of the wines. 

Register free of charge at www.millesimes-alsace.com

 

