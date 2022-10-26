Telegraph Media Group reveals new subscription in partnership with Enotria&Coe

By James Bayley

Telegraph Media Group, the proprietor of The Daily Telegraph and The Sunday Telegraph, has launched a new website in partnership with Enotria&Coe, offering its members exclusive wines.

From October 26, the new site, called Telegraph Wine Cellar, will launch with 100 hand-selected wines from Enotria&Coe’s extensive premium wine portfolio.

The website will also feature exclusive content written by The Telegraph’s specialist wine writers: Victoria Moore, Susy Atkins and Hamish Anderson.

Enotria&Coe’s director of retail & digital, Richard Weaver, said: “This initiative will give a great platform to some of the producers in our portfolio, many of whom have exceptional heritage and fascinating stories to tell about their ongoing innovation in both vineyard and winery.

"The last two years have demonstrated that UK consumers are increasingly interested in supporting producers with these stories to tell, but the fast-paced on-trade doesn’t necessarily always give service staff the time to share these.

"Partnering with The Telegraph will give these wonderful producers a new voice, and capitalise on the strong growth in e-commerce we have seen since March 2020.”

The range of wines at launch will cover white, rosé, red and sparkling styles, fortified and dessert wines, with specialist spirits to follow, and no minimum order. All orders will also be delivered free nationwide.

Jo Morrell, chief publishing officer, Telegraph Media Group added: “Telegraph Wine Cellar opens up a world of expertly curated quality wines for our subscribers. We are delighted to be working with our chosen partners Enotria&Coe and our own discerning experts to launch this very special new service.”







