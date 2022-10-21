Join Provence's Aurélie Bertin for upcoming Welcome to My Vineyard interview

By Harpers Editorial team

Aurélie Bertin of historic Château Sainte Roseline will be joining Andrew Catchpole for a live Welcome to My Vineyard interview at 10.30 on Wednesday 2 November, discussing the expression of the essence and range of Provençal wines as revealed through her family estates.

During this live interview from the estate, Andrew and Aurélie will cover the heritage of the vineyards (first planted in the 14th century), the importance of being Cru Classé, the winemaking philosophy and how whites, reds and rosés are of equal importance.

Sustainability is also deep rooted here, the benefits of which will be explored, alongside the importance of oeno-tourism in raising the profile of the quality and diversity of Provence’s offer through the prism of Château Sainte Roseline's visitor experience.

Aurélie and Andrew will also be tasting and discussing two of her iconic wines – Lampe de Meduse blanc 2021 and Cuvée de la Chapelle rouge 2014 – to explore how they express the terroir and character of this diverse corner of the wine world.

To register for this free In My Vineyard session with Aurélie Bertin, please click here.







