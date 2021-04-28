Mirabeau partners with Glass Half Full

By Lisa Riley

Maison Mirabeau has partnered with drinks agency start-up Glass Half Full (GHF) to push its on-trade presence.

As part of the partnership, GHF’s focus will be to reinforce Mirabeau’s existing on-trade customers and developing new collaborations and partnerships.

Mirabeau said it was “delighted” to be partnering with GHF to support it with the UK on-trade.

“Representing a number of exciting brands in the industry, they have a great understanding of the UK on-trade and are well placed to navigate and support Mirabeau as the UK looks to swiftly reopen,” said Stephen and Jeany Cronk, founders of Mirabeau.

“We’ve been impressed with the energy and dynamism of the GHF team and are looking forward to them bringing a taste of the French Riviera to our current and new on-trade partners,” they added.

Officially launched in January this year, GHF was co-founded by former Ridgeview sales director, Tom Surgey, who set up the business together with four partners as Covid made his role with the English winery redundant.

The GHF team was “hugely excited” to be working with Mirabeau, said Surgey.

“We love Stephen and Jeany’s outrageous, inspiring story, their ambition and the sense of fun they bring to the Mirabeau wines. Alongside the deliciousness and quality they are a relevant and exciting proposition as a partner for the trade.”

GHF, which represents a portfolio of brands across a variety of drinks categories, works across five over-lapping areas of; on and off-trade sales, marketing, partnerships, PR & communications.

In September last year Mirabeau, which is available through Matthew Clark and Bibendum to the on-trade, appointed Richard Beaumont to the position of chief marketing officer to develop the Provence producer’s range of rosé wines and spirits.









