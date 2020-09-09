Mirabeau appoints chief marketing officer

By Lisa Riley

Mirabeau has appointed Richard Beaumont to the position of chief marketing officer.

Beaumont, who joins the Provence wine and spirits business from the LMVH fashion division, spent 17 years at the helm of some of the world’s most respected drinks brands.

In his new role, Beaumont’s focus will be on further developing the range of rosé wines and spirits, with a focus on new product development, reaching new consumer segments, and selectively expanding distribution channels and geographical reach.

He will be based out of both London and Provence.

Having joined the Mirabeau board as a non-executive Director in 2019, Beaumont joins the executive team with “a wealth of brand knowledge”, said Mirabeau.

“Working alongside each other for the past year to map out the bright future for Mirabeau, it became clear that Richard was an incredible asset in helping us define our brand development and strategic aspirations,” said Stephen Cronk, co-founder of Mirabeau.

“His phenomenal background in luxury wines and spirits gives him a great grasp of what a brand such as ours needs to strive for, yet he also immediately understood our wish to retain our family values, culture and closeness to the customer. He is as passionate as we are about digital communications and will help us become an even more digitally native brand, which is key for the future of the wines and spirits business.

“We are delighted that he will be stepping off the board of directors to take this key executive role to drive and challenge us to become amongst the very best in this new and fast evolving world.”

Beaumont added: “Having been a devoted consumer of their wines for many years, I am thrilled to be joining Stephen and Jeany and the whole Mirabeau family. The company continues to evolve through new innovations and I am delighted to be a part of the next phase of growth for this much loved brand. We have many exciting plans for the future, however my immediate concern is to support our trade partners during this unprecedented time.”

Beginning his career at Diageo, Beaumont held various sales roles before transitioning into marketing and overseeing its luxury spirits portfolio, including Tanqueray No.10, Ketel One and Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

A decade ago, he swapped spirits for Champagne and moved to luxury conglomerate LVMH where he spent four years leading the Dom Pérignon UK team, before relocating to New York as US brand director.

Furthering his passion for the best wines of the world, he became head of Krug Champagne, where he managed the business in the brand’s biggest market.



