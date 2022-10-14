Rueda wine ambassadors unveiled

By Harpers Editorial team

As part of its ongoing push in the UK market, DO Rueda has announced its first Rueda Wine Ambassadors to help build awareness around Spain’s leading white wine region.

Owen Morgan, owner of Group 44, and Journalist Jane Clare are stepping up to the role, after the DO Rueda team sifted through many entries to find the most suitable candidates.

“The competition was stiff. We had some great entries and lots of innovative ideas – it was a tough choice, but we feel that our two new Rueda Wine Ambassadors will give us the support we need at this stage in our development in the UK,” said Santiago Mora, general manager, DO Rueda.

Owen Morgan said: “It's a real honour to become on-trade ambassador for DO Rueda wines. Over the last 20 years I have constantly listed DO Rueda wines, sold them to our customers and always spoken of their quality and versatility, for the home as well as in bars and restaurants. Most importantly, the guest feedback is always extremely positive.”

Jane Clare added: “Rueda is going through a growth period; and through face-to-face events, the written word and social media, I’m ready to help take the region up to and beyond the next level where it deserves to be.”

The two will be focusing on on-trade and off-trade respectively, being tasked with launching a “personally curated campaign” in the coming months to promote DO Rueda wines, following trips to the region.