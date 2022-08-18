Taittinger continues support for International Culinary Prize

By James Bayley

Champagne house Taittinger will continue its support of the International Culinary Prize in the upcoming 2023 edition, with entries closing on 7 October.

The contest, often referred to as the “Everest of Gastronomy”, brings chefs from around the world to compete against one another.

As part of Taittinger’s commitment to young chefs, the competition is open to chefs between the ages of 24 and 40 years, with a minimum of five years of professional experience.

READ MORE: North South Wines adds Champagne Mandois to its portfolio



Vitalie Taittinger, president of her family’s eponymous Champagne house, said: “All of us at Maison Taittinger are exceptionally proud to continue to support the hospitality industry with this Prize. We want more than ever to celebrate the flair and talent of the chefs at the top of their game.

“Le Taittinger invites the most gifted people from kitchens around the world to draw from their culture, roots and history. I am thrilled with anticipation about what to expect from this latest edition – and certainly to taste the magic that is produced on each plate.”