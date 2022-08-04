Prosecco DOC announces trademark protection in New Zealand

By James Bayley

The Consorzio di Tutela Prosecco DOC is now a recognised trademark in New Zealand following a bilateral agreement with the European Trademark office.

The news comes just months after China reached a similar agreement with the Italian sparkling wine.

The agreement means that New Zealand traders can no longer label sparkling wine as ‘Prosecco’ unless it has come from the Italian wine region of Veneto.

Stefano Zanette, president of Prosecco DOC, said: “The Consorzio has relentlessly undertaken legal actions against the innumerable evocation cases that took place all around the world, operating tenaciously to structure a solid protection basis. Now, these great efforts are finally producing the long-awaited results.”

The Prosecco denomination is now protected in numerous countries, especially in those that are the most significant in terms of export.

Zanette added: “A few months ago, we were celebrating the registration of the trademark ‘Prosecco’. Today we toast the recognition of the IG Prosecco in the bi-lateral agreement negotiated between the EU and New Zealand.”

Alessandra Zuccato, responsible for the Consorzio trademark protection activities, said: “This decision is particularly significant, given the fact that a country so distant from us recognises that we are a Denomination of Origin and it inhibits, after five years since the implementation of this agreement, the ‘Australian Prosecco’ trading, which sees New Zealand as its number one destination in terms of export.”







