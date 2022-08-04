Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Prosecco DOC announces trademark protection in New Zealand

By James Bayley
Published:  04 August, 2022

The Consorzio di Tutela Prosecco DOC is now a recognised trademark in New Zealand following a bilateral agreement with the European Trademark office.

The news comes just months after China reached a similar agreement with the Italian sparkling wine. 

The agreement means that New Zealand traders can no longer label sparkling wine as ‘Prosecco’ unless it has come from the Italian wine region of Veneto.

Stefano Zanette, president of Prosecco DOC, said: “The Consorzio has relentlessly undertaken legal actions against the innumerable evocation cases that took place all around the world, operating tenaciously to structure a solid protection basis. Now, these great efforts are finally producing the long-awaited results.”

The Prosecco denomination is now protected in numerous countries, especially in those that are the most significant in terms of export.

Zanette added: “A few months ago, we were celebrating the registration of the trademark ‘Prosecco’. Today we toast the recognition of the IG Prosecco in the bi-lateral agreement negotiated between the EU and New Zealand.”

Alessandra Zuccato, responsible for the Consorzio trademark protection activities, said: “This decision is particularly significant, given the fact that a country so distant from us recognises that we are a Denomination of Origin and it inhibits, after five years since the implementation of this agreement, the ‘Australian Prosecco’ trading, which sees New Zealand as its number one destination in terms of export.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Journey’s End teams up with Ingham to la...

Looking ahead: Caroline Thompson-Hill, A...

Virgin Wines announces year-end trading...

Looking ahead: Andrew Bewes, Hallgarten...

Alternative formats: Is the tide finally...

Re-elected Cava president pledges to bui...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95