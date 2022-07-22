Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Champagne shipments on the up as harvest approaches

By James Bayley
Published:  22 July, 2022

Following a review with growers and houses in the region, Comité Champagne has announced a 13.8% uplift in shipments in the first half of 2022, the equivalent of 130 million bottles.

Exports are also up compared to the first half of 2021, with a 16.8% increase, while French shipments are up by 9.3% or 50.3 million bottles.

The Comité believes this increase in demand will be sustained for years to come due to the good sanitary condition of the vineyards – losses due to spring frosts and hailstorms are estimated at less than 9% of the harvest potential.

As a result, Champagne growers and houses have decided to set an available yield of 12,000 kg/ha for the 2022 harvest  the highest level in 15 years (since 2007).

Meanwhile, after a difficult few years for the sector, the Comité has announced it will implement a new strategy to safeguard against factors outside the vineyards' control. 

The 'Champagne reserve' will be made up of wines from previous years to compensate for difficult harvests. 

This principle includes generating a "deferred release reserve credit" for a grower when the quantities harvested and the reserve prove insufficient to reach the available yield set for the year. This credit, managed by the Comité, can be used over the next three years as the reserve replenishes. The objective is to provide the means to reach the available yield set by the Comité each year to ensure market balance.

The 2022 harvest is expected to start early, in the last ten days of August. For more information visit https://www.champagne.fr/fr/accueil.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Looking ahead: Doug Wregg, Les Caves de...

English wine comes of age at the UK’s wi...

Friday read: Why bulk is the hot ticket...

Harpers' new Top 25 Sommeliers in the UK...

Zweigelt waltzes into town as red counte...

Bibendum’s Bordeaux Collection grows as...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95